Instacart's medical supply delivery service and 7 more supply chain updates

Here are eight supply chain updates for ASC leaders to know that Becker's has reported since Sept. 27:

1. Atlanta-based diagnostics company CorDx opened a new facility focused on manufacturing medical supplies with 33,600 square feet of warehouse, manufacturing and assembly areas.

2. An HHS report found single-use medical devices account for most of hospitals' greenhouse gas emissions and lead to supply chain disruptions. More details on the report can be found here.

3. The Drug Enforcement Administration has seized the equivalent of more than 36 million lethal doses of fentanyl between May 23 and Sept. 8 as part of its One Pill Can Kill initiative.

4. Grocery delivery company Instacart launched Instacart Health, a service allowing healthcare providers to order food and medical supplies for patients as part of their prescribed meal plans or post-hospital discharges.

5. Drug shortage expert Erin Fox, PharmD, shared with Becker's her insight about frustrations with ongoing supply shortages in pharmacies and hospitals.

6. These 10 health systems and hospitals are seeking supply chain expertise as of Sept. 29.

7. In an effort to strengthen the supply chain, Concordance Healthcare Solutions, a Tiffin, Ohio-based medical supplier, is partnering with software company Palantir Technologies to launch a fully integrated medical supply chain ecosystem.



8. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra signed a declaration allowing pharmacists to administer the monkeypox vaccine Jynneos.