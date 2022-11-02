How to tackle end-of-year disruptions and 8 more supply chain updates

Here are nine supply chain updates for ASC leaders to know that Becker's has reported since Oct. 19:

1. A shortage of liquid helium is worrying physicians because MRI machines require the ultra-cold material for its magnets. Four out of 5 U.S. helium suppliers are rationing their product and prioritizing it for the healthcare industry.

2. Since the class 1 recall of more than 17 million Phillips Resperonics sleep masks, the company recalled 1 million more of the devices Oct. 19. The recall has cost the company $296 million and led to 4,000 jobs being cut.

3. Four medical supply experts told Becker's how they are tackling their top concerns heading into 2022's winter, touching on topics including inflationary pressures, the surge of multiple viruses and typical "end-of-the-year chaos."

4. Here are seven FDA drug and medical device recalls reported in October to be aware of.

5. Here are four tips for dealing with end-of-year supply chain disruptions, according to supply chain experts from Harvard Business Review.

6. A report from the Medical Group Management Association costs rose almost universally from 2019 to 2021 at both physician-owned and hospital-owned centers, regardless of revenue. The full report can be found here.

7. The FDA listed 23 amoxicillin products on its drug shortages website as of Oct. 28. The FDA did not list resupply dates, but the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists expect all of the products will return to normal levels by the end of 2022.

8. There is a national shortage of tracheostomy tubes, including ICU Medical's Bivona tubes, which is particularly dangerous for pediatric patients because there are few alternative products.The agency also suggested providers employ "conservation strategies" and ask their suppliers about other FDA-approved options.

9. Johnson & Johnson will acquire Abiomed, a medtech company that specializes in cardiovascular devices, for $16.6 billion by the end of the first quarter of 2023. Abiomed will work as a standalone business as part of J&J's MedTech operations.