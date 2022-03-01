Former medical supply company owner sentenced for fraud & 6 more updates

Here are seven supply chain updates from the last two weeks:

1. A former medical supply company owner in Virginia Beach, Va., has been sentenced to 51 months in prison in connection with a multimillion dollar healthcare fraud scheme.

2. The nation's organ transplantation system is inequitable and more can be done to boost the number of transplants performed per year, according to a report published by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

3. McKesson ranked seventh on Fortune magazine's annual list of the 500 most profitable U.S. companies in 2020, making it the top-ranked medical distributor. Here are the top five distributors on the list.

4. Distributors are increasingly looking to highways instead of railroads for transportation to get around bottlenecks and avoid delays.

5. Nearly 49,000 courses of Eli Lilly's bebtelovimab, a monoclonal antibody treatment effective against omicron, have been distributed throughout the U.S. since the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the drug Feb. 11.

6. Medtronic launched its NuVent Eustachian tube dilation balloon, which gives surgeons an outpatient option for some ear, nose and throat conditions.

7. More than 20 percent of ASC revenue goes to drugs and medical supplies, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.