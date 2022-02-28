Medtronic launches outpatient ENT device

Medtronic launched its NuVent Eustachian tube dilation balloon, which gives surgeons an outpatient option for some ear, nose and throat conditions.

Medtronic said Feb. 28 the NuVent balloon is flexible and allows customized placement based on a patient's anatomy.

"Patients who suffer from Eustachian tube dysfunction often experience pain, pressure and hearing difficulties, so it's important to address their illness quickly," said Boris Karanfilov, MD, a rhinologist and head of the Ohio Sinus Institute in Dublin. "Balloon dilation restores proper Eustachian tube function and reduces these symptoms, plus the ability to perform the procedure in the office makes it both convenient and efficient."

"As office-based procedures for ENT conditions increase, we look forward to introducing more innovative technologies designed specifically for this setting," said Vince Racano, president of the ENT division at Medtronic.