ASCs and technology adoption: 3 thoughts from Dr. Ray Raven

As CMS continues expanding the services permitted in outpatient settings, ASCs are seeking more efficient administrative solutions — and technology is the answer, according to Ray Raven, MD, an orthopedic specialist who penned an article on Physicians Practice.

Dr. Raven is managing partner and CEO of Orthopaedic Surgery Specialists, a Burbank, Calif.-based practice with ASC, rehabilitation and clinic locations.

Three takeaways from Dr. Raven:

1. ASCs have become less dependent on phone calls, faxes and other old-school technologies, but physicians are still reluctant to embrace technology.

2. Time spent on health IT utilization is a major driver of physician stress and burnout, studies have shown. However, technologies that summarize relevant data for physicians can help them spend less time on clerical tasks.

3. Real-time schedule visibility can help ASCs address bottlenecks caused by patient or surgeon delays.

"In my own ASC practice, embracing HIT significantly improved the way we do business, allowing us to improve efficiencies, reduce redundancies and take care of patients more effectively," Dr. Raven said.

