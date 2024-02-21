ASC GPO signs supply deal with devicemaker

IMBiotechnologies has signed a supply agreement with Embol Experts, one of the largest group purchasing organizations for ASCs and office-based laboratories in the U.S.

IMBiotechnologies produces Ekboi Embolization Microspheres, a biodegradable embolic agent that is detectable by ultrasound. It is approved in the U.S. for treatment of unresectable/inoperable hypervascularized tumors.

Through the new partnership, Embol will be able to provide Ekobi microspheres to its ASC partners, according to a Feb. 21 press release.