ASC GPO signs supply deal with devicemaker

Claire Wallace -  

IMBiotechnologies has signed a supply agreement with Embol Experts, one of the largest group purchasing organizations for ASCs and office-based laboratories in the U.S. 

IMBiotechnologies produces Ekboi Embolization Microspheres, a biodegradable embolic agent that is detectable by ultrasound. It is approved in the U.S. for treatment of unresectable/inoperable hypervascularized tumors. 

Through the new partnership, Embol will be able to provide Ekobi microspheres to its ASC partners, according to a Feb. 21 press release. 

