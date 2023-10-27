7 drug shortages ASCs should monitor

Seven drugs have been listed as in shortage since Oct. 9, according to data from the FDA and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

Editor's note: Drugs are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Ampicillin injection. This antibiotic is reported as in shortage by multiple drugmakers. Many did not provide a reason for the lack of stock; however, Piramal attributed the shortage to manufacturing delays and Pfizer discontinued its 10 milligram dosage in January. Companies estimate individual resupply dates from November to March.

2. Betaxolol tablets.This medication used to treat high blood pressure was reported as in shortage Oct. 9. Dosages from KVK-Tech are affected. KVK-Tech issued a recall of one lot of the drug and Epic Pharma discontinued betaxolol tablets, both of which are contributing to the lack of supply. KVK-Tech estimates a resupply date in early November.

3. Chloramphenicol sodium succinate injection. This antibiotic's 1-gram vials are in shortage. Fresenius Kabi, the sole producer of the drug, could not estimate a resupply date.

4. Cromolyn oral solution. This medication treats mastocytosis, a rare condition caused by too many mast cells in the body. Formularies from drugmakers including Micro Labs, Rising Pharmaceuticals, Ritedose and Woodward are in short supply. Ritedose estimates a resupply date in mid-November.

5. Hydromorphone rectal suppositories. These pain reliever suppositories are listed as in short supply by Padagis, the only supplier of the drug. The company cannot estimate a resupply date.

6. Nirsevimab-alip intramuscular injection. This vaccine used to treat respiratory syncytial virus is in short supply. Sanofi-Pasteur, the drug manufacturer, attributed the shortage to demand exceeding supply. The company cannot estimate a resupply date.

7. Oxymorphone immediate-release tablets. This pain reliever medication is listed as in shortage by Camber, Hikma and KVK-Tech. Camber and Hikma did not provide a reason for the shortage, while KVK-Tech has the drug on shortage due to DEA quotas. The companies cannot estimate a restock date.