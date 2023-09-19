6 drug shortages to watch

Six drugs have been listed as in shortage since the beginning of September, according to data from the FDA and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

Editor's note: The drugs are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Betamethasone acetate and betamethasone sodium phosphate suspension: This injectable corticosteroid is available in certain dosages in limited quantities. Two main producers reporting shortages are American Regent and Organon, neither of which provided a reason for the shortage.

2. Cisatracurium besylate injections: AbbVie discontinued three solutions of the muscle relaxers used before and during surgery.

3. Copper chloride injections: Pfizer is facing a shortage of this drug, typically used as an additive to intravenous solutions, which it attributes to manufacturing delays. The company has a limited supply of vials available for direct order only in the case of emergency.

4. Hydroxocobalamin intramuscular solutions: Teva reported a shortage of multiple dosages of this drug, typically used to treat vitamin B12 deficiencies. It has vials on back order and estimates a restock in mid-November.

5. Levofloxacin oral solutions: Lanet has reported a shortage of multiple dosages of this medication used to treat bacterial infections. Oral tablets are still available, but the manufacturer is unable to estimate a restock date.

6. Vinblastine sulfate injections: This cancer medication's 10 milliliter vials are back ordered, according to Fresenius Kabi, the manufacturer. It estimates a resupply in late September.