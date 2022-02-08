US Orthopaedic Partners scores 7th acquisition

Private equity-backed orthopedic care platform U.S. Orthopaedic Partners has acquired Southern Orthopaedic Surgeons.

Private equity firms Thurston Group and FFL Partners created U.S. Orthopaedic Partners in 2020. This is the company's seventh acquisition since its founding.

USOP provides musculoskeletal treatment services to patients throughout the southeastern U.S. It supports orthopedic subspecialties, ASCs, fellowship training programs and a full suite of ancillary services, according to a Feb. 8 news release.

The company now has 26 practice locations.

"Our partnerships with first-class groups allowed us to reach a record-breaking year in 2021. We closed the year with Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center as our sixth acquisition to the year," Glen Silverman, CEO of USOP, said. "This partnership with Southern Orthopaedic Surgeons is kicking off a year that with the trends continuing, we are on track for potential growth of 100% in 2022. We look forward to Southern Orthopaedic Surgeons being a valued part of our growing regional network."