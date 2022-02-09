Private equity-backed EyeSouth Partners embraces 28th practice

EyeSouth Partners has completed an affiliation with Athens, Ga.-based Georgia Center for Sight.

The Shore Capital Partners-backed, eye care-focused management services organization now has 28 affiliations overall, including 12 in Georgia, according to a Feb. 9 news release.

The network consists of more than 230 doctors throughout 130 locations including 16 surgery centers across Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky and Alabama.

 

