3 fast facts on private equity 

Here are three stats on private equity's healthcare boom:

1. By January 2021, 69 percent of physicians were employed by hospitals or corporate entities like private equity firms and health insurers, according to a study from the nonprofit Physicians Advocacy Institute and healthcare consulting firm Avalere.

2. Since 2006, private equity firms have invested $921 billion in U.S. healthcare, according to the American Investment Council.

3. The number of surgical services and facilities funded and acquired by private equity firms has increased over the last 20 years, according to a cross-sectional study published in JAMA Surgery.