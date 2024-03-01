The rise of orthopedist pay: A 10-year timeline

Paige Haeffele -  

Orthopedic surgeons have been among the two highest-paid specialties for the past 10 years.

Here is how the average annual salary of orthopedists has evolved over the last 10 years, along with the percentage change from year to year, using Medscape's annual "Physician Compensation Survey" editions from 2013 to 2023. Overall, the average orthopedic surgeon earns $168,000 more on average in 2023 than a decade ago — an increase of 41.5%. 

2023: $573,000 (+2.9%)

2022: $557,000 (+9.0%)

2021: $511,000 (0%)

2020: $511,000 (+6.0%)

2019: $482,000 (-3.0%)

2018: $497,000 (+1.6%)

2017: $489,000 (+10.4%)

2016: $443,000 (+5.2%)

2015: $421,000 (0%)

2014: $421,000 (+4.0%)

2013: $405,000 (+25%)

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast