Here are the costs of five of the most common procedures performed at orthopedic ASCs and hospital outpatient departments, according to insurance company Sidecar Health's care calculator.

Procedure Surgery center cost Hospital outpatient cost Knee arthroscopy with cartilage removal $3,412 $5,226 Hip arthroscopy $5,871 $9,844 Arthroscopic bicep repair $5,923 $9,896 Rotator cuff arthroscopic repair $6,285 $10,258 ACL knee surgery $7,051 N/A