Woman dies after shooting at Florida spine office

A woman who was shot July 26 at BioSpine Institute in Spring Hill, Fla., died a few hours later in surgery at a local trauma center, according to local police.

In a July 26 statement, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office in Brooksville, Fla., said it received multiple 911 calls from BioSpine about a late morning shooting at the office, and about 30 deputies responded.

The victim, who had multiple gunshot wounds, was airlifted to a trauma center in critical condition where she died during afternoon surgery, according to the statement.

A 72-year-old man who is a relative of the victim has confessed to the shooting and is being charged, according to the statement.

BioSpine provided the following statement: