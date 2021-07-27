Woman dies after shooting at Florida spine office

A woman who was shot July 26 at BioSpine Institute in Spring Hill, Fla., died a few hours later in surgery at a local trauma center, according to local police.
In a July 26 statement, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office in Brooksville, Fla., said it received multiple 911 calls from BioSpine about a late morning shooting at the office, and about 30 deputies responded.
The victim, who had multiple gunshot wounds, was airlifted to a trauma center in critical condition where she died during afternoon surgery, according to the statement.
A 72-year-old man who is a relative of the victim has confessed to the shooting and is being charged, according to the statement.
BioSpine provided the following statement:
"Unfortunately, two visitors to the BioSpine Spring Hill Clinic Office were involved in a domestic dispute that resulted in tragedy. The two individuals were apparently known to each other, and neither were employed by Biospine. Fortunately, no staff or other visitors were injured in this incident, and staff and all others were able to find safe shelter without any further involvement. The person responsible for this reprehensible act is in custody and facing charges. We will continue to work with law enforcement as necessary and appreciate their prompt response to the situation. The Spring Hill office will remain closed for the remainder of the week. The safety of staff and patients is of the utmost importance to Biospine and we are relieved that this appears to be an isolated incident. Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time and please be assured that Biospine is dedicated to your care and safety. For any inquiries, please call us at: 813-443-2108."