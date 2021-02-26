3 outpatient spine developments in the past month

A joint-venture spine surgery center won approval in Delaware and two other outpatient spine developments in the past month:

1. ChristianaCare and Delaware Neurosurgical Group, both in Newark, Del., received approval for a joint venture spine surgery center at ChristianaCare's Wilmington, Del., campus. The ASC will be a 50-50 partnership and cost $4.8 million in capital expenses.

2. Franklin, Tenn.-based Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee added spinal fusion to its surgery center, which opened last year. Casey Davidson, MD, completed the first anterior cervical discectomy and fusion at the surgery center and plans to integrate larger procedures, including lumbar fusions, in the future.

3. Spine specialists from Miami Neuroscience Institute began seeing patients at Baptist Health South Florida's wellness and medical complex in Plantation, Fla. The 112,000-square-foot complex provides oncology, orthopedics, physical therapy and spine services.

More articles on surgery centers:

Dr. Michael Ast: 3 ways orthopedics, ASCs will change in the next 3 years

23 ASCs adding robotics in 2020

6 interesting ASC deals in the last year

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.