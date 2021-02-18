Miami Neuroscience Institute spine surgeons seeing patients at Baptist Health's new space

Miami Neuroscience Institute physicians now see patients at Coral Gables, Fla.-based Baptist Health South Florida's wellness and medical complex in Plantation, Fla., Baptist announced Feb. 17.

Justin Thottam, DO, an interventional spine physiatrist with Miami Neuroscience Institute, will be one of the physicians seeing patients at Baptist's Plantation location.

Baptist's Plantation location is 112,000 square feet. It features oncology, orthopedics, physical therapy and spine care services.

Health systems are targeting Florida with orthopedic facilities to cater to the state's aging population.

