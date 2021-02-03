Tennessee ASC adds spinal fusions

Franklin, Tenn.-based Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee added spinal fusion to its surgery center, which opened last year.

The surgery center is affiliated with Regent Surgical Health, a Westchester, Ill.-based ASC company. Casey Davidson, MD, completed the first anterior cervical discectomy and fusion at the surgery center, Regent announced on Jan. 14.



"Today, everything is transitioning toward outpatient procedures," Dr. Davidson said in a news release. "This was a first for us, and hopefully a first of many. This case also involved implanting a cage between the vertebra and marked the first time this particular titanium cage had been used in the United States."



He said he plans to move larger procedures, including lumbar fusions, into the surgery center in the future.



