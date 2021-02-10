4 recent ENT business moves

Here are four updates from ENT businesses and practices since the start of 2021:

1. ENT Partners acquired Arlington Heights, Ill.-based Arlington ENT-Head & Neck and Facial Plastic Surgery, the company announced Jan. 7.



2. ENT Partners announced two acquisitions that closed off 2020 — Barrington, Ill.-based Specialty Care Institute and Baltimore-based Maryland ENT Center.



3. Miami Lakes-based South Florida ENT Associates and Houston-based Texas ENT Specialists partnered to create a 60-practice entity.



4. Tarrytown, N.Y.-based ENT and Allergy Associates acquired the assets of two New York practices in Garden City and West Nyack.

