ENT Partners closes 2020 with acquisitions in Illinois, Maryland

ENT Partners finished 2020 acquiring Barrington, Ill.-based Specialty Care Institute and Baltimore-based Maryland ENT Center, according to a Jan. 12 news release.

Specialty Care Institute has three locations, two board-certified otolaryngologists, a facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, and two audiologists, the release said. Maryland ENT Center has three locations and three board-certified otolaryngologists.

"We are thrilled to welcome Specialty Care Institute and Maryland ENT Center to the ENT Partners family," ENT Partners CEO Jim Feinstein said in the release. "The ASC and fellowship programs that Maryland ENT offers are key factors that will accelerate our growth plans for the Baltimore region. The SCI partnership offers comprehensive alignment from clinical service and quality assurance to strategic geographic locations that further expand our footprint in the Chicago market to the western suburbs."

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.