ENT Partners announces acquisition of Chicago-area practice

ENT Partners acquired Arlington Heights, Ill.-based Arlington ENT — Head & Neck and Facial Plastic Surgery, according to a Jan. 7 news release.

This is the third Chicago-area acquisition for ENT Partners, the release said. The move expands the company's facial plastics and cosmetic ancillary service line.

Read more here.

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.