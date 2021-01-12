South Florida ENT Associates, Texas ENT Specialist announce partnership

Miami Lakes-based South Florida ENT Associates and Houston-based Texas ENT Specialists partnered to create a 60-practice entity, according to a Jan. 11 news release.

The partnership combines the organizations' range of otolaryngology services to Florida and Texas communities, the release said. Audax Private Equity backed the merger.

"Partnering with [South Florida ENT Associates] has been a smooth transition, as their company values align seamlessly with our own,” Texas ENT Specialists leader J. Cary Moorhead, MD, said in the release. "By combining our strengths, we now can look to build greater stability and long-standing, proven successes in clinical excellence. Together, we form an even greater platform that we believe has the ability to improve clinical outcomes and patient experience. "

