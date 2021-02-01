ENT and Allergy Associates acquires assets of 2 New York practices

Tarrytown, N.Y.-based ENT and Allergy Associates has acquired the assets of two private practices in Garden City and West Nyack.

Edward Katime, MD, operated in Garden City, and Shelley Berson, MD, worked in West Nyack. Dr. Katime worked for more than 35 years and retired in November. Dr. Berson closed her practice after more than 30 years and serves military veterans at Wappingers Falls, N.Y.-based Castle Point VA Medical Center.

"These incredible physicians served their communities for decades. Caring for their patients is not something we take for granted," ENTA CEO Robert Glazer said in a Jan. 22 news release. "They have put their trust in us to provide the same quality of care their patients have come to expect and deserve, and we will do everything we can to ensure that continues."

