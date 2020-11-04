TKA demographics skewing younger, coinciding with rising revision rates, study says

Total knee arthroplasty patients are getting younger, which coincides with rising rates of revision procedures, according to a study published in the Journal of Arthroplasty.

The study, which was publicized in a University of Missouri-Columbia press release Oct. 28, examined TKA rates in patients under 65 years old. Researchers reviewed medical records for 147 patients who were 55 years old or younger, and compared them to records for 276 patients between 60 and 75 years old.

Four findings:

1. By 2030, researchers believe TKA and revision TKA rates will grow 183 percent in the under-65 age group.

2. Researchers noted that while younger TKA patients are doing well, these patients will likely need additional surgeries during their lifetime.

3. These younger patients could need revisions if they use tobacco or have poorer health characteristics including increased obesity, higher BMI and decreased physical activity.

4. Besides tobacco use, researchers noted no significant differences in comorbidities between the younger and older patient groups.

Read the entire release here.

More articles on surgery centers:

The ASC in 2021: 3 expert predictions on cardiology

10 lowest-paying cities for physicians

ASC valuation multiples continue to rise & more — 12 ASC industry notes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.