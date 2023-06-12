The best state for outpatient joint replacements

In May, Healthgrades released an inaugural list of the best hospitals nationwide for outpatient hip, knee and total joint replacements.

California had more top-ranked facilities than any other state, with 18 statewide.

Honorees include:

Adventist Health Bakersfield

Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula

Eisenhower Medical Center (Rancho Mirage)

El Camino Hospital (Mountain View)

French Hospital Medical Center (San Luis Obispo)

Good Samaritan Hospital (San Jose)

Hoag Orthopedic Institute (Irvine)

Huntington Hospital (Pasadena)

Los Robles Hospital and Medical Center (Thousand Oaks)

Memorial Medical Center (Modesto)

Mills-Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame)

Novato Community Hospital

Providence Saint John's Health Center (Santa Monica)

Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital

Scripps Green Hospital (La Jolla)

University of California San Francisco Medical Center

Washington Hospital (Fremont)