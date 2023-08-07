The 6 best hospitals in New York for outpatient joint replacements

Healthgrades ranked the top hospitals for outpatient joint replacements in 2023, including six in New York.

The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in outpatient knee and hip procedures.

The six best hospitals in New York for outpatient joint replacements in 2023:

Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City)

Long Island Jewish Medical Center (New Hyde Park)

Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall (Newburgh)

Saint Charles Hospital (Port Jefferson)

Saint Elizabeth Medical Center (Utica)

Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center (Syracuse)