Medtech company Stryker has reported an 11.1% increase in net sales for 2023, reaching $20.5 billion.

Stryker devices, including its Mako robot for total joint replacements, have been added in several ASCs over the last year.

While the company's sales grew 11.5% for its med-surg and neurotechnology applications, they grew 10.5% for its orthopedic and spine applications.

Stryker now expects its organic net sales to grow 7.5% to 9% in 2024, according to a Jan. 30 news release.