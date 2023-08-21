Hospitals leading outpatient joint replacement in the Southeast and Southwest

Healthgrades released a list with the top 112 hospitals for outpatient joint replacements in 2023, and 38 of them are located in the Southeast and Southwest regions.

Here are the best hospitals for outpatient joint replacement in the southern U.S.:

Arizona

Oro Valley Hospital

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)

HonorHealth Scottsdale Thomas Peak Medical Center

Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center (Sun City West)

Florida

Doctors Hospital (Coral Gables)

Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Georgia

Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital (Atlanta)

Northside Hospital (Atlanta)

Piedmont Augusta

Northside Hospital Cherokee (Canton)

Northside Hospital Forsyth (Cumming)

Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville

Saint Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital (Greensboro)

Wellstar Kennestone Hospital (Marietta)

Kentucky

St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital

Louisiana

Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital (Lake Charles)

Specialists Hospital Shreveport

New Mexico

Memorial Medical Center (Las Cruces)

North Carolina

Mission Hospital (Asheville)

Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center (Charlotte)

Duke University Hospital (Durham)

The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital (Greensboro)

CarolinaEast Medical Center (New Bern)

FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital (Pinehurst)

Duke Raleigh Hospital

Rex Hospital (Raleigh)

WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center (Wilmington)

Oklahoma

Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City

South Carolina

Roper Hospital (Charleston)

Prisma Health Patewood Hospital (Greenville)

St. Francis Downtown (Greenville)

Tennessee

CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

University of Tennessee Medical Center (Knoxville)

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford (Murfreesboro)

Texas

HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital (Shenandoah)

Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest (Waco)