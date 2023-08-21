Hospitals leading outpatient joint replacement in the Southeast and Southwest

Healthgrades released a list with the top 112 hospitals for outpatient joint replacements in 2023, and 38 of them are located in the Southeast and Southwest regions.
Here are the best hospitals for outpatient joint replacement in the southern U.S.:
Arizona
Oro Valley Hospital
Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)
HonorHealth Scottsdale Thomas Peak Medical Center
Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center (Sun City West)
Florida
Doctors Hospital (Coral Gables)
Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Georgia
Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital (Atlanta)
Northside Hospital (Atlanta)
Piedmont Augusta
Northside Hospital Cherokee (Canton)
Northside Hospital Forsyth (Cumming)
Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Saint Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital (Greensboro)
Wellstar Kennestone Hospital (Marietta)
Kentucky
St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
Louisiana
Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital (Lake Charles)
Specialists Hospital Shreveport
New Mexico
Memorial Medical Center (Las Cruces)
North Carolina
Mission Hospital (Asheville)
Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center (Charlotte)
Duke University Hospital (Durham)
The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital (Greensboro)
CarolinaEast Medical Center (New Bern)
FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital (Pinehurst)
Duke Raleigh Hospital
Rex Hospital (Raleigh)
WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center (Wilmington)
Oklahoma
Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
South Carolina
Roper Hospital (Charleston)
Prisma Health Patewood Hospital (Greenville)
St. Francis Downtown (Greenville)
Tennessee
CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
University of Tennessee Medical Center (Knoxville)
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford (Murfreesboro)
Texas
HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital (Shenandoah)
Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest (Waco)