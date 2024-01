Hip arthroscopy cost at ASCs by state

Alaska is the most expensive state to have a hip arthroscopy at an ASC, according to Sidecar Health's care calculator.

Here is the average cost of a hip arthroscopy at an ASC in every state and Washington, D.C.:

Alabama: $5,484

Alaska: $7,421

Arizona: $6,207

Arkansas: $5,437

California: $6,811

Colorado: $5,995

Connecticut: $6,560

Delaware: $6,374

District of Columbia: $6,319

Florida: $6,022

Georgia: $5,645

Hawaii: $5,709

Idaho: $5,547

Illinois: $6,296

Indiana: $5,743

Iowa: $5,220

Kansas: $5,406

Kentucky: $5,531

Louisiana: $6,138

Maine: $5,545

Maryland: $6,528

Massachusetts: $6,727

Michigan: $6,197

Minnesota: $6,975

Mississippi: $5,578

Missouri: $5,513

Montana: $5,736

Nebraska: $5,605

Nevada: $5,922

New Hampshire: $5,940

New Jersey: $7,196

New Mexico: $5,468

New York: $6,771

North Carolina: $5,434

North Dakota: $6,039

Ohio: $5,651

Oklahoma: $6,047

Oregon: $6,168

Pennsylvania: $6,365

Rhode Island: $6,785

South Carolina: $5,791

South Dakota: $5,396

Tennessee: $5,442

Texas: $5,881

Utah: $6,129

Vermont: $6,017

Virginia: $5,853

Washington: $6,529

West Virginia: $5,857

Wisconsin: $6,182

Wyoming: $6,019