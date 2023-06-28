Elite Surgical Center completes 200th total joint case

Wayne, N.J.-based Elite Surgical Center has completed its 200th total joint replacement case.

The surgery center began its total joint program in 2019, using Stryker's Mako robotic arm-assisted technology, according to a June 28 email sent to Becker's. The center offers patients total hip and knee and partial knee replacements.

"When I first saw the results of our first couple of total joint patients using the Mako Robotic arm assist, I was truly excited to see this technology in a same-day setting. The average person at first didn't think that a same-day total knee or hip was possible and didn't know about the robotic arm assist, but the results speak for themselves. I believe more and more patients will seek out orthopedic surgeons for same-day total joint procedures, especially those utilizing the Mako system," Dennis Simmons, CEO of Elite Surgical, told Becker's.