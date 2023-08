Best hospitals in Midwest for outpatient joint replacement

Healthgrades released a list with the top 112 hospitals for outpatient joint replacements in 2023, and 16 of them are located in the Midwest.

Here are the Midwest's best hospitals for outpatient joint replacement:

Illinois

Carle Foundation Hospital (Urbana)

Indiana

Deaconess Hospital (Evansville)

OrthoIndy Hospital (Indianapolis)

Iowa

MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center

Michigan

Chelsea Hospital

Missouri

St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield)

Missouri Baptist Medical Center (St. Louis)

Mercy Hospital Springfield

Nebraska

Lincoln Surgical Hospital

Chi Health Lakeside (Omaha)

Ohio

The Christ Hospital (Cincinnati)

Kettering Health Main Campus

Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Wisconsin

Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth (Appleton)

ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital