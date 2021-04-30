Adena sues 3 orthopedic surgeons, alleges contract breach

Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System sued several physicians, including three orthopedic surgeons, alleging they violated their employment contracts and misused confidential information, according to a Chillicothe Gazette report.

Five details:



1. Adena filed a lawsuit April 12 against several unnamed defendants and Brian Cohen, MD, Aaron Roberts, MD, and James Thompson, MD, former members of Adena Bone & Joint Center. All three surgeons were among eight who tendered their resignation in March and were set to leave the system in July, but Adena terminated their contracts early.



2. The lawsuit alleges Drs. Cohen and Thompson attempted to persuade other Adena physicians to leave the system last December and January, in violation of their employment contracts.



3. The health system also accused the surgeons of misappropriating physician productivity data, private economic data, pay information and business plans for Adena's orthopedic surgery group. Dr. Cohen allegedly downloaded the data and sent it to email addresses outside of the system, according to the suit.



4. Adena is seeking up to $125,000 in damages.



5. The health system is moving forward with plans to build an orthopedic and spine institute, slated to open in September.

