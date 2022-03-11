3 recent total joint 'firsts'

Three ASCs have performed their first total joint procedure or introduced a new total joint-focused device in the last month:

1. The Surgery Center at Shrewsbury (Mass.) completed its first total shoulder replacement.

2. Surgical Care Affiliates' MemorialCare Surgical Center Laguna Woods (Calif.) performed the first Persona IQ implant in the Western U.S. Persona IQ, cleared by the FDA in August, is the world's first smart knee implant for total knee replacement surgery.

3. UnaSource Surgery Center in Troy, Mich., now is offering Velys robotic-assisted solution to help surgeons perform individualized knee replacement surgery.