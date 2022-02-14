Michigan ASC implements product to enhance total joint replacements

UnaSource Surgery Center in Troy, Mich., now is offering Velys Robotic-Assisted Solution to help surgeons perform individualized knee replacement surgery.

The goal of the Velys Robotic-Assisted Solution is to obtain more accurate results from procedures, increase patients' mobility and allow patients to recover from total knee replacements faster, the surgery center said in a Feb. 11 news release. The robotic solution works with Attune Knee System, which aims to provide greater stability, reduced pain and an increased range of motion.

"What makes this procedure unique is that it allows us to finally individualize the surgery for the patient," Michael Flierl, MD, a physician at UnaSource Surgery Center said. "What if a patient is bow-legged, knock-kneed or experienced previous knee trauma? This robot provides us real-time feedback on what their situation is and helps us determine what cuts need to be made — down to half a millimeter."