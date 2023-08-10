Orthopedic procedures made up 36% of USPI's caseload

More than one-third of cases at Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International were orthopedic in 2022, according to a second-quarter report from Tenet, USPI's parent company.
Here are three more things to know about USPI's orthopedic strategy:
- Thirty-six percent of USPI's cases were musculoskeletal, followed by gastrointestinal cases, which made up 34 percent.
- Total joint replacement volume jumped 12 percent year over year.
- Two new facility openings, in Michigan and Florida, were focused on orthopedics.