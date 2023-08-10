Orthopedic procedures made up 36% of USPI's caseload

Patsy Newitt -  

More than one-third of cases at Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International were orthopedic in 2022, according to a second-quarter report from Tenet, USPI's parent company. 

Here are three more things to know about USPI's orthopedic strategy:

  1. Thirty-six percent of USPI's cases were musculoskeletal, followed by gastrointestinal cases, which made up 34 percent. 
  2. Total joint replacement volume jumped 12 percent year over year. 
  3. Two new facility openings, in Michigan and Florida, were focused on orthopedics.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast