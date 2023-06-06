Early career orthopedic surgeon pay across the US

Zoe McClain  

The Great Lakes is the best paying region for orthopedic surgeons with 1 to 7 years of experience in any practice setting when comparing regions of the U.S., according to the Medscape Salary Explorer.

Here are the average salaries for early career orthopedic surgeons in any practice setting in regions across the U.S., according to the Medscape Salary Explorer:

Great Lakes

Early career salary: $328,354

South Central

Early career salary: $325,560

Southeast

Early career salary: $322,887

Southwest

Early career salary: $316,037

Pacific

Early career salary: $311,984

Mid-Atlantic

Early career salary: $294,950

