Early career orthopedic surgeon pay across the US

The Great Lakes is the best paying region for orthopedic surgeons with 1 to 7 years of experience in any practice setting when comparing regions of the U.S., according to the Medscape Salary Explorer.
Here are the average salaries for early career orthopedic surgeons in any practice setting in regions across the U.S., according to the Medscape Salary Explorer:
Great Lakes
Early career salary: $328,354
South Central
Early career salary: $325,560
Southeast
Early career salary: $322,887
Southwest
Early career salary: $316,037
Pacific
Early career salary: $311,984
Mid-Atlantic
Early career salary: $294,950