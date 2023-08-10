5 people on the cutting edge of orthopedics in ASCs

Here are five surgeons and hospitals that are on the forefront of orthopedics in ASCs that Becker's has reported on since July 17:

1. Surgeons at Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics have collectively completed 500 total joint replacement surgeries using Stryker's Mako robotic system.

2. Coastal Orthopedics, based in Bradenton, Fla., invested in two new surgical robots to assist in total and partial knee replacement procedures at its outpatient surgery center.

3. Rajesh Makim, MD, performed Orthopedic Associates of Port Huron's (Mich.) first knee replacement with Mako SmartRobotics.

4. Columbia (Mo.) Orthopedic Group performed the first-ever outpatient anterior lumbar interbody fusion in a surgery center in mid-Missouri.

5. Peter Ramsey, MD, completed the first artificial intelligence-assisted hip replacement in South Carolina.