Vial adds retina expert to scientific advisory board

Clinical trial management company Vial has added retina specialist Veeral Sheth, MD, to its scientific advisory board.

Dr. Sheth will work with company leadership to shape ophthalmology strategy for Vial, which works to improve the speed and quality of clinical trials while reducing costs, according to a Dec. 13 press release from the company.

Dr. Sheth works as the director of clinical research at the University Retina and Macula Associates at the University of Illinois Chicago.

His clinical trial experience includes management of retinal pathologies, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.