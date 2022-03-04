Units housing 2 Alaskan eye surgery centers sold

ASCs Inc. and JH Winokur have closed a real estate sale-leaseback transaction for condominium units housing two Anchorage-based ASCs: Alaska Eye Surgery Center and Laser Center and Alaska Lasik & Cataract Center.

Both centers are in the Ann Stevens Building, according to a March 3 press release.

The real estate was sold under a long-term absolute triple-net master lease, allowing tenants to have flexibility in the future for their business entities and separate business lines in the building.

 

