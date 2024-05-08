United Health Services ophthalmologist Dr. Frank Gilroy dies at 93

Frank Gilroy, MD, an ophthalmologist and founding leader of New York-based United Health Services healthcare system, has died at age 93.

Dr. Gilroy worked for many years at UHS Binghamton (N.Y.) General Hospital, establishing the Francis J. Gilroy, MD, Fund with the UHS Foundation to support immediate needs within the UHS System, according to a May 7 press release.

Dr. Gilroy practiced ophthalmology in Binghamton for 43 years before retiring in 2007.

He was president of the medical staff of Binghamton General Hospital prior to the formation of UHS and became the first president of the medical staff of the new UHS in 1981.

He also chaired UHS' board of directors and served in other key capacities, including as chairman of the Binghamton General Hospital Foundation, chairman of the board of the Hospital Trustees of New York State, president of the Broome County Medical Society and president of the New York State Ophthalmological Society.

He was a member of the original curriculum committee that developed the Clinical Campus at Binghamton of Upstate Medical University and directed its ophthalmology department for 30 years.