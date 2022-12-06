UC Davis Health opens 78K-square-foot eye center in ASC

The University of California Davis Health has opened a 78,500-square-foot eye care center in Sacramento, Calif., as part of an expansion project to its existing ASC. 

The four-story Ernest E. Tschannen Eye Institute Building has 64 exam rooms and 24 imaging rooms. The second floor is dedicated for refractive and oculoplastic surgeries. 

The new facility will also increase UC Davis' clinical trial capacity by 50 percent, according to a Dec. 5 press release. The project was made possible by an $18.5 million donation from Mr. Tschannen, a patient whose sight was restored after glaucoma surgery by a UC Davis ophthalmologist. 

