Texas ophthalmology group pays $3M to settle false claims violations

Sherman, Texas-based Arlington Ophthalmology Association, operating as Kleiman Evangelista Eye Centers, has agreed to pay nearly $3 million to resolve False Claims Act violations, according to a Nov. 6 report from My Texas Daily.

Kleiman allegedly offered paid kickbacks to optometrists who referred patients to its facility for cataract surgeries.

The system was accused of regularly engaging in co-management of cataract surgery patients with optometrists who referred patients to them.

The lawsuit also alleges that Kleiman provided free continuing education courses to referring optometrists, rewarded top referring optometrists with expensive dinners, and invited them, their families and staff to Texas Rangers stadium games at the company suite.