SightMD adds optometry expert

New York-based ophthalmology platform SightMD has added Lina Abu-Saab, OD, to its team of vision experts.

Dr. Abu-Saab will see patients at SightMD's locations in Holbrook and Deer Park, N.Y.

She specializes in glaucoma, cataract evaluations and contact lenses, as well as myopia control in pediatric populations.

"I’m excited to be joining the team at SightMD and providing patients with exceptional eye care. I’m looking forward to applying my passion for ocular disease and upholding the great reputation that SightMD has amongst patients," Dr. Abu-Saab said in a Dec. 5 press release.