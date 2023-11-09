Sanford Health eye clinic adds ophthalmologist

Sanford Bemidji (Minn.) Eye Center and Optical has added Shelby Potkin, MD, to its team of ophthalmologists, according to a Nov. 8 report by The Bemidji Pioneer.

Dr. Potkin specializes in comprehensive eye exams, diabetic eye care, eyelid surgery, glaucoma laser treatment, macular degeneration treatment and sutureless cataract surgery.

Sanford Health, based in Sioux Falls, S.D., has more than 2,800 physicians and advanced practice practitioners and supports 46 medical centers, according to its website.