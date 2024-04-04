Ophthalmologist pay in 39 states

Iowa is the highest-paying state for ophthalmologists in 2024, offering an average yearly salary of $430,910 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The agency released updated compensation data April 3 to reflect 2023 information.

Here is the average annual salary for ophthalmologists in 39 states:

Note: Compensation data was not available for ophthalmologists in every state.

Alabama: $209,010

Arizona: $363,470

Arkansas: $296,400

California: $324,270

Colorado: $307,0000

Connecticut: $217,140

Florida: $376,330

Georgia: $348,390

Hawaii: $343,320

Idaho: $196,280

Illinois: $375,370

Indiana: $296,160

Iowa: $430,910

Kansas: $334,880

Kentucky: $181,610

Louisiana: $189,630

Maine: $355,640

Maryland: $231,590

Massachusetts: $264,260

Michigan: $367,270

Minnesota: $338,240

Mississippi: $204,870

Nebraska: $192,660

Nevada: $243,300

New Hampshire: $329,450

New Jersey: $290,380

New York: $324,810

North Carolina: $190,170

Ohio: $338,920

Oregon: $289,740

Rhode Island: $264,260

South Carolina: $378,350

South Dakota: $330,220

Tennessee: $323,900

Texas: $291,320

Utah: $343,890

Virginia: $335,460

Washington: $337,610

Wisconsin: $364,730