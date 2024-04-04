Ophthalmologist pay in 39 states

Iowa is the highest-paying state for ophthalmologists in 2024, offering an average yearly salary of $430,910 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The agency released updated compensation data April 3 to reflect 2023 information.
Here is the average annual salary for ophthalmologists in 39 states:
Note: Compensation data was not available for ophthalmologists in every state.
Alabama: $209,010
Arizona: $363,470
Arkansas: $296,400
California: $324,270
Colorado: $307,0000
Connecticut: $217,140
Florida: $376,330
Georgia: $348,390
Hawaii: $343,320
Idaho: $196,280
Illinois: $375,370
Indiana: $296,160
Iowa: $430,910
Kansas: $334,880
Kentucky: $181,610
Louisiana: $189,630
Maine: $355,640
Maryland: $231,590
Massachusetts: $264,260
Michigan: $367,270
Minnesota: $338,240
Mississippi: $204,870
Nebraska: $192,660
Nevada: $243,300
New Hampshire: $329,450
New Jersey: $290,380
New York: $324,810
North Carolina: $190,170
Ohio: $338,920
Oregon: $289,740
Rhode Island: $264,260
South Carolina: $378,350
South Dakota: $330,220
Tennessee: $323,900
Texas: $291,320
Utah: $343,890
Virginia: $335,460
Washington: $337,610
Wisconsin: $364,730