Ophthalmologist industry updates: 6 moves in 30 days

Here are six ophthalmology updates in the last 30 days:

1. Tukwila, Wash.-based King LASIK/K2 Vision opened a new location in Tacoma, Wash.

2. ASCs Inc. and JH Winokur have closed a real estate sale-leaseback transaction for condominium units housing two Anchorage-based ASCs: Alaska Eye Surgery Center and Laser Center and Alaska LASIK & Cataract Center.

3. An eye clinic specializing in diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration is opening in Westchase, Fla.

4. Gadsden (Ala.) Eye Associates, which includes Northeast Alabama Eye Surgery Center, has joined Atlanta-based EyeSouth Partners.

5. Annapolis, Md.-based Vision Innovation Partners acquired Fredericksburg, Va.-based eye and laser center SIEHT.

6. New Jersey Vision Associates opened a new location in Bloomfield, N.J.