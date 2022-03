Tukwila, Wash.-based King LASIK/K2 Vision opened a new location in Tacoma, Wash., Puget Sound Business Journal reported March 14.

To house the new center, the practice acquired a 10,500-square-foot building in Tacoma for $5.5 million in December, the report said. The practice bought the building from a seller associated with First Western Properties.

The center is King Lasik/K2 Vision's eighth location, the report said.