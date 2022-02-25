Alabama ASC is EyeSouth's 29th acquisition

Gadsden (Ala.) Eye Associates, which includes Northeast Alabama Eye Surgery Center, has joined Atlanta-based EyeSouth Partners.

The partnership represents EyeSouth's second in the state of Alabama and 29th overall, the practice said Feb. 23. Its network now includes 29 practices with more than 235 doctors and spans Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Alabama.

EyeSouth is backed by private equity firm Shore Capital Partners.