New York universities team up to bolster eye care workforce

New York City-based State University of New York College of Optometry is partnering with State University of New York Upstate Medical University in Syracuse to help create more eye care professionals.

SUNY College of Optometry will now offer students at SUNY Upstate a doctoral degree in optometry program at the latter's campus, according to a Feb. 21 release on the optometry school's website.

"We are addressing several critical issues through this partnership — the future of healthcare delivery with an interdisciplinary focus, collaborative research opportunities to improve eye and vision care, and the regional workforce shortage," David Heath, OD, president for SUNY College of Optometry, said in the release.

The program will be equivalent to the one taught at SUNY College of Optometry. It is slated to start in fall 2025 with a first class of 30 students, pending state and accreditation approval.