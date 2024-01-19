New Hampshire Legislature to hear bill expanding practice for optometrists

A bill has been introduced in the New Hampshire Legislature that would expand practice abilities for optometrists in the state.

Senate Bill 440 would change the name of the profession's board to the board of optometry, definitionally change the "practice of optometry," and modify prescription and surgical authorities of optometrists in the state.

The bill would allow optometrists to dispense a 24-hour supply of pharmaceutical agents to patients that treat or alleviate the effects of disease or abnormal conditions of the human eye, adnexa and eyelids.

The bill would also expand optometrists' ability to perform minor surgical procedures and treat glaucoma patients, who would typically be referred to ophthalmologists.

The bill would require optometrists treating glaucoma patients to undergo further training and education.