Multi-role ophthalmologists: 5 to know

An ophthalmologist who is also a published author and four other ophthalmologists who hold multiple positions to know:

Bharti Gangwani, MD: Dr. Gangwani is an ophthalmologist and director of clinical research at Boston Children's Hospital where she specializes in treatment of cataracts and children's eye conditions. She is also an assistant professor at Harvard medical school.

Diana Hampton, MD: Dr. Hampton is a board-certified ophthalmologist who serves the Oklahoma City area and specializes in treatment of cataracts, glaucoma and more. She also operates an aesthetics spa providing services such as facials and microneedling.

Ivana Kim, MD: Dr. Kim is a board-certified ophthalmologist at Mass. Brigham General's Eye and Ear practice in Boston. She specializes in retina treatments, macular degeneration and ophthalmic oncology. She is an associate professor of ophthalmology at Harvard medical school and is co-director of the hospital's multidisciplinary team of physicians and scientists working to develop breakthrough treatments for age-related macular degeneration, an eye disease that causes vision loss.

Andrew Siedlecki, MD: Dr. Siedlecki is a board-certified ophthalmologist at Siedlecki Vision Care which has three locations in New York state. He is clinical instructor at the University of Buffalo medical school and lecturer at the Ross Eye Institute.

Ashley Sturdy, MD: Dr. Sturdy is an ophthalmologist at Colorado Eye Consultants in Littleton who specializes in treating uveitis. She is a published author and creates professional lectures and presentations.